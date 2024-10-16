FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FBK opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.