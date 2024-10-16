Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,060.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,188. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,540.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

