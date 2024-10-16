Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

