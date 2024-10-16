Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $43,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $755,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 266.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

