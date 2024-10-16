Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on EVLV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.25.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.