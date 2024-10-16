Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 1,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.