Evercore ISI Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,230,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,064,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 163,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

