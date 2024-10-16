EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 123,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 123,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVEX

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.36.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.