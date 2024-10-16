Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Euronav to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Euronav alerts:

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 256 1490 1772 82 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Euronav and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Euronav’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.84% 16.59% 8.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.69 Euronav Competitors $798.20 million $125.08 million 11.58

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.