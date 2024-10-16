Ethereum Price Reaches $2,622.71 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $315.74 billion and approximately $17.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,622.71 or 0.03870251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,386,200 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

