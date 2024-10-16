Ethereum Market Cap Tops $315.23 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,618.45 or 0.03900043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $315.23 billion and $22.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00041283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,386,200 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

