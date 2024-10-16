Ethereum Classic Trading Up 5.5% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $148.97 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.33 or 0.00028817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00527749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00105231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00228320 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00073613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,153,348 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

