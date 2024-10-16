ERn Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

OMFL opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

