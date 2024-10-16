ERn Financial LLC Sells 6,851 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $564.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

