ERn Financial LLC Sells 105 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,538.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

CPT opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.