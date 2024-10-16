ERn Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.