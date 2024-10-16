ERn Financial LLC Purchases 39,681 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 580,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

