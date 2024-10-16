ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

