ERn Financial LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

