ERn Financial LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.19 and its 200 day moving average is $544.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

