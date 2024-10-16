Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arbor Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

ABR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.17 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

