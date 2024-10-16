Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,413. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

