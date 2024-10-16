Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EFX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

