EOS Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $84.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001033 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.