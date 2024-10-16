Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Price Performance
ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
About Entra ASA
