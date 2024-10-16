Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

