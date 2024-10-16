Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 649.80 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.67). 105,539,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,433% from the average session volume of 4,166,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.89) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($13.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.80 ($13.45).

Get Entain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENT

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 684.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

Insider Activity at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.23), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,411,011.88). In related news, insider Amanda Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £74,100 ($96,761.56). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.23), for a total transaction of £2,612,152.90 ($3,411,011.88). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.