Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $38.90. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 111,465 shares.
The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
