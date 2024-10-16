Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $38.90. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 111,465 shares.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.