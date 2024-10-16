Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EPAC opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

