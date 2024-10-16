Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Energy Focus Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 15,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,724. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFOI

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.