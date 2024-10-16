Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Energy Focus Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 15,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,724. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
