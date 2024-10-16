Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 1,713,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.1 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,756. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

