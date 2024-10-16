Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 98,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,750. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

