ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.59 million and $29,241.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,923.66 or 0.99979005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00063992 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10697457 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,141.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.