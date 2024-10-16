Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $15.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $913.85. 2,282,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.