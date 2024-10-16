Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $605.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $605.07.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.9 %

ELV opened at $483.87 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $435.99 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.86 and a 200-day moving average of $528.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.