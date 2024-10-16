EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Creative Planning increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

