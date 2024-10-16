EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 20.1% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

