EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $834,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

