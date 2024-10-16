EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after buying an additional 335,072 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,895,000.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $64.74.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

