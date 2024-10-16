EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $493,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,212 shares of company stock worth $29,291,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.