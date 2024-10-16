EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

