ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECRO remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,709. ECC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

ECC Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.