Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,229. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

