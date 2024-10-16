Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) vs. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Head to Head Survey

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $623.53 million 4.79 $232.18 million $2.85 5.93 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 48.38% 5.06% 0.68% Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03%

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

