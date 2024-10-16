Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 421,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 127,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Earth Science Tech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

