EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Bob Holt Acquires 300,000 Shares

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 300,000 shares of EARNZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,422.30).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Bob Holt purchased 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,808.29 ($28,477.79).

EARNZ Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of LON EARN traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 487,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,219. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.36. EARNZ plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

