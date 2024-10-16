e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $201.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.93.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:ELF opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

