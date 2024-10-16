Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 699,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

