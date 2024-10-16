DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.48. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.30. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $235.89.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

