Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

DWMNF stock remained flat at $31.08 during trading on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

