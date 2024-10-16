Dover Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

