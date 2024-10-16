Dover Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $177,933,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.44. 3,728,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.63. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.81 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.28.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

